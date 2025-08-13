CFC bin expansion to be completed ahead of fall harvest

Aug 13, 2025 | Home, News

The two new bins under construction at the CFC property west of Viborg are expected to be completed by mid-September. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor You may have noticed a lot of activity taking place west of Viborg during the summer months this year. Not only did construction start on the new athletic complex…

