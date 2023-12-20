Chancellor considering a neighborhood watch program

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Chancellor has been hit with a string of thefts and vandalism as of late. Many have tossed around the idea of a neighborhood watch program. Last week, at the town meeting, a discussion was had as to whether or not a community watch program was needed and benefits of…

