Chancellor Fire Chief attends pipeline training

May 1, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Chief Nettifee was recently presented with an opportunity to attend pipeline and hazmat training at TEEX (Texas A&M Extension Service). The focus of the training was pipeline hazards, hazmat response/industrial firefighting, and CO2 hazards. While there were many aspects to the training, some of the highlights was speaking to emergency personnel that served as incident…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register