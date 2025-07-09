Chancellor gears up for Chancellor Days celebration

Jul 9, 2025

Renae Hansen | Editor The small town of Chancellor will come alive this weekend as they celebrate Chancellor Days on July 11 and 12. The party kicks off on Friday, July 11 at the Chancellor Bar with the Chase the Joker Fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. with an impressive pot sitting at $3,864. Karaoke Kelly will…

