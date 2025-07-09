Renae Hansen | Editor The small town of Chancellor will come alive this weekend as they celebrate Chancellor Days on July 11 and 12. The party kicks off on Friday, July 11 at the Chancellor Bar with the Chase the Joker Fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. with an impressive pot sitting at $3,864. Karaoke Kelly will…
Latest News
- Wakonda begins work on their very own field of dreams
- Memorial dedication held at St. Mary’s Cemetery
- Chancellor gears up for Chancellor Days celebration
- Knee high…and more…by the Fourth of July!
- Paul Christensen continues to promote Viborg in his new role
- Emerald Ash Borer spreading throughout southeastern South Dakota
- The Other White Meat
- Jeanette Luke
- Les Hanson
- Ruby Waltner