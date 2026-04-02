The original 1903 pumper used by the Chancellor Fire Department is on display at the museum. The pumper still works and is brought out during the fire department’s summer celebration for a demonstration. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Chancellor Museum, located next door to the Chancellor Fire Department, opens their doors monthly to…
Latest News
- New Turner County courthouse rises from the rubble
- Davis Winterstock performs for full house
- Quiet Water Farm offers spring share to their options
- Chancellor Museum offers glimpse into town’s past
- The stone was rolled away
- Eagles track season opens at Mount Marty Meet
- Cougars compete at Mount Marty Indoor Meet
- Lyons, Schroedermeier represent Cougars at Three-Class Shootout
- All-State and All-Conference honors announced
- Eagles boys’ basketball players receive honors