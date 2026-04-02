Chancellor Museum offers glimpse into town’s past

Apr 2, 2026 | Home, News

The original 1903 pumper used by the Chancellor Fire Department is on display at the museum. The pumper still works and is brought out during the fire department’s summer celebration for a demonstration. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Chancellor Museum, located next door to the Chancellor Fire Department, opens their doors monthly to…

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