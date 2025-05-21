Christiansen steps down after ten years as President of the Viborg Development Corporation

New VDC President Blaze Kilian and past President Anne Christiansen. Christiansen recently stepped down after serving in the position for the past ten years. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Earlier this year, Anne Christiansen stepped down as President of the Viborg Development Corporation (VDC) after leading the group for the past ten years. Christiansen…