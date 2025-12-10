Santa will visit the Last Chance Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 20. (Photo/Renae Hansen) If you didn’t get your fill of holiday celebrations last weekend, we’ve got great news – you get another shot! There are still plenty of things to do and visits from Santa for those looking for some holiday cheer. The following…
Latest News
- Christmas celebrations continue
- Winter weather doesn’t stop Irene’s Christmas in the Valley
- Viborg celebrates Customer Appreciation Day
- Pheasants hold Family Day
- Charles “Chuck” Wirth
- James A. “Jim” Olson
- Ralph Erickson
- Longing
- Tornadoes look forward to competitive season
- Tornadoes eager to build on last year’s success