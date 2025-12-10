Christmas celebrations continue

Dec 10, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Santa will visit the Last Chance Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 20. (Photo/Renae Hansen) If you didn’t get your fill of holiday celebrations last weekend, we’ve got great news – you get another shot! There are still plenty of things to do and visits from Santa for those looking for some holiday cheer. The following…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here