CHS presents Bitter Sweet Symphony

“The Spice Girls: (from left to right) Zach Childress, Lane Ruter, Jackson Westra, Carson Sikkink, and Bo Eide smashed Wannabe. Crowd pleaser! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer Centerville High School musicians took the stage for an evening of entertainment and celebration during this year’s Pops Concert, titled Bitter Sweet Symphony. The event featured performances…