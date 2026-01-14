“Chuck’s Spot” Remembering one of the Cougar’s biggest fans

Chuck Wirth was often seen sporting either SDSU Jacks or Viborg-Hurley Cougars gear. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor If you’ve ever attended a sporting event at the gymnasium in Hurley, you’ve more than likely seen Chuck Wirth standing in his usual spot at the north end of the mezzanine, cheering on the Cougars down below….