Chuck Wirth was often seen sporting either SDSU Jacks or Viborg-Hurley Cougars gear. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor If you’ve ever attended a sporting event at the gymnasium in Hurley, you’ve more than likely seen Chuck Wirth standing in his usual spot at the north end of the mezzanine, cheering on the Cougars down below….
Latest News
- St. Patrick Catholic Church celebrates completion of renovation project
- Centerville to be featured on Dakota Life
- “Chuck’s Spot” Remembering one of the Cougar’s biggest fans
- Glood Park Renovation Fund update
- Beresford Family Chiropractic getting a new home
- Katherine Josephine “Kate” Hauck
- Geraldine Dains
- Dean Charles Ahrendt
- Bathsheba’s bath
- Tornadoes triumph over Cougars