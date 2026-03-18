City calls foul on Irene turkeys

Mar 18, 2026 | Home, News

Some call them beautiful, some call them a nuisance, but the Irene turkeys are the talk of the town these days! (Photo/Submitted by Kathy Danielsen) Renae Hansen | Editor For years, they were known as the Irene Cardinals, then as the Irene-Wakonda Eagles after the two schools combined, but it’s turkeys that are the talk…

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