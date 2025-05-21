Congratulations to the class of 2025

The Irene Wakonda Class of 2025. (Back row) Wyatt Hoxeng, Jens Hansen, Jett Kuchta, Brock Boysen, Blake Kribell, Jackson Olson, Logan Wilcox, Max Pollman, and Brandt Watson. (Front row) Natalie Rudd, Hailey Orr, Madison Orr, Brenna Lyngstad, Mady Peterson, Shelby Oien, Olivia Aune, and Emma Logue. (Photo/Laura Lyngstad) Senior girls (left to right) Skyler Cadwallader,…

Register This content is for Online Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here