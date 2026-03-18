Cougars headed back to State Tournament!

Viborg-Hurley head coach Shane Warwick hands the state qualifying plaque to his team after defeating the White River Tigers last Tuesday night to qualify for the State Boys Basketball Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. The Cougars will take on Lyman in the first game of the tournament in Aberdeen on Thursday. Congratulations and good…
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