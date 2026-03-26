Cougars take seventh place at State Tournament

Congratulations to the Viborg-Hurley Cougars on taking seventh place at the State B Basketball Tournament held in Aberdeen last weekend. Don’t miss the special section in this week’s New Era that follows the Cougars’ path to state. Thank you to all of the sponsors who helped make this special keepsake possible! (Photo/Faydra Christensen)…
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