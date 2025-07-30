Damaging storms roll through Turner County

Parker residents spent Tuesday morning assessing and cleaning up damage from a strong storm Monday evening. Parker reported wind gusts to 60 miles per hour with media outlets putting reports up to 84 miles an hour north of town. The worst damage appeared at the city skate park, where trees toppled fences. (Photos/Shane Merrill)…
Latest News
