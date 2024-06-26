Dangel publishes fourth book in “World Against Them” series

Daniel Dangel of rural Irene recently published his fourth book, “Bloodlust and Revenge” in his “World Against Them” series. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Managing Editor Daniel Dangel of rural Irene has accomplished what many of us can only dream of doing. At just 22 years of age, Dangel has published his fourth book since…
