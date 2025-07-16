“Danish Days is hot, but we’ll keep you cool!”

Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning honored as 2025 Friends of Viborg Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. has been named the 2025 Friends of Viborg by the Danish Days Committee. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | EditorThis year, the Danish Days Committee is honoring Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. with the Friends of Viborg award….