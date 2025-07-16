“Danish Days is hot, but we’ll keep you cool!”

Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning honored as 2025 Friends of Viborg Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. has been named the 2025 Friends of Viborg by the Danish Days Committee. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | EditorThis year, the Danish Days Committee is honoring Ackerman Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. with the Friends of Viborg award….
Latest News
- Davis named Irene Cardinals 2025 Fan of The Year
- Parker 8U ends season, receives sportsmanship award, at Madison tourney
- Parker 12U baseball team completes season, wins sportsmanship award at VFW tournament
- Parker 17U goes 1-1 in final week
- SDHSCA announces the Coach of the Year Awards for spring of 2025
- Sherree Dee Schmiedt
- Mary Caryl Bovee
- Roger Ray Ihnen
- POET Bioprocessing – Hudson awards $4,000 through grant program
- New selection of adult traveling large print at the Parker Public Library