Davis Flea Market: A treasure hunter’s dream come true

May 7, 2025 | Home, News

RJL Treasures from Sioux Falls has been coming to the Davis Flea Market for at least ten years and says they do a good amount of business while there. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor For close to twenty years now, in the summer months the tiny town of Davis turns into a busy shopping…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here