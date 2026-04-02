Davis Winterstock performs for full house

Apr 2, 2026 | Home, News

Davis Winterstock has been bringing smiles to the stage for 43 years now. (Photo/Amber Miller) Renae Hansen | Editor The Davis Winterstock cast and crew have been practicing for months, and all of their hard work paid off as they performed this year’s play, Deadly Ernest, to a packed house at the Davis Legion Hall…

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