When Dawn Kludt’s hair began to fall out during her treatments, she often sported two red wigs that she received and also found ways to creatively use scarves and caps. She also looked great with just her bald head as well though! (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor With this month being Breast Cancer Awareness Month,…
Latest News
- Nuera Steel helping to shape Turner County’s future
- National School Lunch Week: “Taste the World: Your School Lunch Passport!”
- CCRC’s Bryenldson presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
- Sorlien-Lee named NAWIC Member of the Year
- Marion students observe Fire Prevention Week
- Viborg Fire Department invites preschoolers to learn about Fire Safety
- Irene American Legion and Auxiliary host Big Paws Canine Foundation program presentation
- From Cup Bearer to Governor
- Dawn Kludt celebrates ten years of being a Breast Cancer survivor
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month