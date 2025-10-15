Dawn Kludt celebrates ten years of being a Breast Cancer survivor

Oct 15, 2025 | Home, News

When Dawn Kludt’s hair began to fall out during her treatments, she often sported two red wigs that she received and also found ways to creatively use scarves and caps. She also looked great with just her bald head as well though! (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor With this month being Breast Cancer Awareness Month,…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here