Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Troy Schwans | NCP Managing Editor It’s that time of year again when we “spring ahead” and lose an hour of sleep. At 2:00 a.m. this Sunday, we’ll move our clocks forward to 3:00 a.m., shifting an hour of daylight from morning to evening.Fortunately, most of our smartphones, computers, and smart appliances now adjust automatically,…