Dig Pink fundraiser Oct. 24 in Irene

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda’s annual “Dig Pink” night will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Irene. The annual fundraiser is a national-wide event held by volleyball teams across the nation to raise money and awareness about breast cancer and to help breast cancer patients.The I-W volleyball team is currently selling Dig Pink t-shirts to…