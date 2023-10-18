Dig Pink fundraiser Oct. 24 in Irene

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda’s annual “Dig Pink” night will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Irene. The annual fundraiser is a national-wide event held by volleyball teams across the nation to raise money and awareness about breast cancer and to help breast cancer patients.The I-W volleyball team is currently selling Dig Pink t-shirts to…
Latest News
- Meet your deputies
- Theft reports in Chancellor
- Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert just around the corner
- When domestic violence hits close to home
- Parker Fire raises fire safety awareness
- Parker holds annual Lawnmower Poker Run
- Marion School board meeting October 9, 2023 recap
- Haunted School, Trunk or Treat events being planned in Irene
- After 36 years, Wakonda’s Santa Shack event cancelled
- Berdell Langerock