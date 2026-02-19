District 16 legislators discuss legislative session

Rep. John Shubeck and Rep. Karla Lems look on as Sen. Kevin Jensen addresses the guests on Saturday. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Turner County Republicans were hosts for a public meeting with the District 16 legislators on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the Parker Senior Center. Rep. John Shubeck, Rep. Karla Lems,…
