The Donald Rempp Memorial Game started off with a fun round by the younger generation that included many members of the Rempp family. (Photo/Submitted) A good coach is never truly gone Renae Hansen | Editor It’s hard to not think of Don Rempp as you approach Lars Anderson Field in Irene. Rempp has left his…
Latest News
- Donald Rempp Memorial Game
- Schools out for the summer…now what?
- Remembering one of Viborg’s most successful sons
- Eunice and Lois
- Charles E. “Charlie” Larsen
- Jerry John Van Beest
- Jack Dubbelde
- Lowell Fredrick Claussen
- Cavaliers crush Cougars’ state dreams with explosive second inning
- Cougar softball celebrates seniors at final home game