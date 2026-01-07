Bob and Carolyn Eide recently returned from a trip to Australia and New Zealand. Bob has now officially been to all seven continents, with Carolyn only missing visits to Africa and Asia. (Photo/Submitted) Bob and Carolyn Eide of Parker recently returned from a trip to Australia and New Zealand. That trip gives Bob membership into…
Latest News
- Kobee’s dream lives on at the Midwest Miracles Classic
- Barcklay earns perfect score on SD Science Assessment
- Eide now a “seven continents” traveler
- Merchants State Bank appoints Emily Hofer as President and Chief Executive Officer, the next generation
- Out with the old
- Gaylord Fred Hansen
- Marvin Eugene Jensen
- Priscilla Landsman
- Phyllis “Rosie” Johnson
- Eagles fall to Pirates, take the win against Beavers