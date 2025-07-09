Emerald Ash Borer spreading throughout southeastern South Dakota

Beresford resident working hard to fight the invasive insect Riva Sharples | NCP Editor If you own an ash tree of any type, there is a dangerous pest you should know about: the emerald ash borer.The invasive species, which arrived in Michigan in the early 2000s, is now in southeastern South Dakota, devastating ash tree…

