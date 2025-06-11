Emmanuel Presbyterian’s Backpack Program: Helping feed hungry kids since 2009

Jun 11, 2025 | Home, News

Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion has been helping feed hungry kids with their Backpack Program since 2009. Several years ago, during an adult Sunday School class at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Marion, the topic came up that some children in the community did not have proper meals. A discussion by the Mission Committee led to…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here