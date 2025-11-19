Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication honors those who gave all

Private Marvin Gunderson was killed in action on April 3, 1945, in Okinawa, Japan. Leland Nielson was killed in action on June 29, 1945, in Mindanao, Philippines. (Photo/Submitted) Two local veterans among latest honored South Dakota is home to many courageous men and women in uniform, many who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Fallen…