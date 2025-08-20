Farmers Lumber Company celebrates 100 years of business

Current members of the board and employees of Farmers Lumber Company: (left to right) Cody Van Hull, Brian Weier, Justice Mews, Daryl Henriksen, Taylor Eli, Jared Brockmueller, Charlie Logue, Daniel Knutson, and Matt Knodel. Missing are Bruce Heirigs and Bryant Knodel. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Lumberyards have been a big part of Viborg’s…