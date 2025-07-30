#FightLikeHutch

The IW Intro to Cabinetry class created a ribbon in support of Superintendent Hutchison’s battle last fall. The ribbon was signed by all of the students and staff and displayed outside of the entrance to the Irene School. (Photo/Submitted) Fundraiser planned for Irene-Wakonda Superintendent Dave Hutchison Renae Hansen | Editor Superintendent Dave Hutchison has been…