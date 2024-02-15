Firefighters for a cause

Workers on Sunday morning during the fundraiser included: Rick Waltner, Mike Schmidt, Daryl Gortmaker, Nick Gortmaker, Donnie Waldner, Eli Waldner, Landon Langrock, Chuck Weber, Chuck Luke, Dick Luke, Emma McConniel, Zack McConniel, Jeremy Thomas, Rick Nelson, Derek Luke, Steve Kramer, Jeremiah Waldner, Keith Luke, Brian Kramer, Noah Hughes, Denny Carda Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor…