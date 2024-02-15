Workers on Sunday morning during the fundraiser included: Rick Waltner, Mike Schmidt, Daryl Gortmaker, Nick Gortmaker, Donnie Waldner, Eli Waldner, Landon Langrock, Chuck Weber, Chuck Luke, Dick Luke, Emma McConniel, Zack McConniel, Jeremy Thomas, Rick Nelson, Derek Luke, Steve Kramer, Jeremiah Waldner, Keith Luke, Brian Kramer, Noah Hughes, Denny Carda Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor…
Latest News
- Remembering Gerard
- Recall petition presented during Chancellor Town Meeting
- Meet Hurley Commissioner, Tony Ciampa
- Two new deputies sworn in
- Firefighters for a cause
- Marion City Council
- Viborg Public Library holds Quilt Raffle
- I-W students earn Superior, Excellent rankings at music competition
- I-W FCCLA collecting hygiene items for community service project
- Wakonda Pool looking for lifeguards, FOWP 2024 campaign underway