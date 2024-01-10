First Commissioners meeting of 2024

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman presented her year-end report and comparisons.She believes that the sheriff’s office low numbers may have affected her numbers. Total filings for 2023 is 238, which breaks down to 141 criminal filings (this includes class one misdemeanors felonies filings) 70 MAG filings (class 2 misdemeanors) and 27…