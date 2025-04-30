First Responders prepare for electrical hazards

Apr 30, 2025

Central Electric Cooperative hosted electrical hazard safety training at its headquarters on April 23. (Photo/Submitted) When an emergency strikes, first responders put themselves on the front lines to protect their communities, often facing hidden dangers like downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment. Preparing for electrical risks is an essential step in keeping others safe…

