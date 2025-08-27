Freeman Regional and Total Stop team up for bike safety events

Marion event takes place on September 9 Freeman Regional Health Services and Total Stop Convenience are partnering with local schools and law enforcement to encourage safe bike riding habits through a fun community-wide initiative. This back-to-school season, students in Freeman, Marion, Menno, and Bridgewater who ride to school wearing a helmet will be rewarded with…
