From one room schoolhouse to accomplished author – Dan Jorgensen publishes his tenth book

Dan Jorgensen with a copy of his latest book, Devil’s Thumb. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Latest book dedicated to Parker High School teacher Clarke Hoover Renae Hansen | Editor Author Dan Jorgensen has come a long ways since the days that he was the only student in his class at Spring Valley School District #10. Jorgensen, who…