From the sidelines to the podium

Aug 27, 2025 | Home, News

Petra took home the Gold in the Women’s 55-59 Javelin Throw at the National Senior Games in Des Moines earlier this summer. (Photo/Submitted) Petra takes home gold medal in javelin Renae Hansen | Editor Cathy Petra is a familiar face to many of us who have seen her as the athletic trainer on the sidelines…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here