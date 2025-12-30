The Flower Patch in Viborg was able to provide Christmas flowers to 194 area nursing home residents due to the generosity of their customers and others. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Christmas was made much brighter due to the hard work of some and the generous donations of many this year. Kayla (Nielsen) Mehlhaf has…
Latest News
- Generous hearts spread holiday cheer to young and old
- Vikings super fan helps give local boy a Christmas to remember
- Viborg-Hurley Girl Scout Troop earn First Aid badges
- Second annual Midwest Miracles Classic scheduled to take place at the Corn Palace this Saturday
- Star of Bethlehem
- Carol Sunbeam Nielsen
- Donald Hookie
- Juliann Marie Haiar
- January 1, 2026
- Hoover/Christensen honored