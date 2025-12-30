Generous hearts spread holiday cheer to young and old

The Flower Patch in Viborg was able to provide Christmas flowers to 194 area nursing home residents due to the generosity of their customers and others. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Christmas was made much brighter due to the hard work of some and the generous donations of many this year. Kayla (Nielsen) Mehlhaf has…

