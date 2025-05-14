Glenn Muller of Davis named 2025 Governor’s Ag Ambassador 

Glenn Muller of Davis, SD, has been selected as the 2025 Governor’s Ag Ambassador for his lifelong contributions to the pork industry and South Dakota agriculture. “Ag is king in South Dakota, and I am incredibly proud of the dedicated individuals like Glenn who keep our number one industry thriving,” said Governor Rhoden. “Glenn represents the…

