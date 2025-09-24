Alyssa Hofer | Reporter On September 20, 2025, the Golden Rule Rose Field Feeders held a meeting in the basement of Freeman Academy. There were 22 members present. They had another guest alumni speaker, Reverend Corey Miller; and his wife Nancy. We discussed the fair the lunch stands, the exhibits, the animal shows, and the…
Latest News
- Parker streets alive with the sound of music
- Honoring one of Centerville’s fallen heroes
- Celebrating a legend
- Governor Rhoden appoints Shubeck as District 16 Representative
- Golden Rule Rose Field Feeders meet
- Blazing Dealz now offering Stensland Ice Cream
- Marion School holds Bike Safety Day
- Marion School board meets
- Nearly 200 young people attend Fields of Faith in Alcester
- The Williamson Family – Puppies, photography and so much more!