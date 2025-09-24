Golden Rule Rose Field Feeders meet

Sep 24, 2025

Alyssa Hofer | Reporter On September 20, 2025, the Golden Rule Rose Field Feeders held a meeting in the basement of Freeman Academy. There were 22 members present. They had another guest alumni speaker, Reverend Corey Miller; and his wife Nancy. We discussed the fair the lunch stands, the exhibits, the animal shows, and the…

