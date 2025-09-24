Governor Rhoden appoints Shubeck as District 16 Representative

Sep 24, 2025 | Home, News

Governor Larry Rhoden has announced the appointment of John Shubeck to the District 16 House of Representatives, effective immediately. The appointment was made following the death of Representative Richard Vasgaard last month. The Governor’s Facebook page announced the appointment with the message “I’ve appointed John Shubeck to represent District 16 in the House. John embodies…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here