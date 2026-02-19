Governor Rhoden awards Community Development Block Grants

City of Viborg among recipients Governor Larry Rhoden recently awarded more than $5.8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to four infrastructure projects across South Dakota from the October 1, 2025, application round. “These investments help ensure South Dakota communities have the essential infrastructure they need to grow and thrive,” said Governor Rhoden….
