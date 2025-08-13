Groundbreaking held for new Viborg-Hurley athletic complex

Members of the Viborg-Hurley school board and staff, along with representatives from Mammoth Sports Construction, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new athletic complex on Monday night. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg-Hurley school board, staff and representatives from Mammoth Sports Construction gathered at the site of the new athletic…