“Healthy Heartbeat Day” planned in Viborg

May 28, 2025 | Home, News

The AED located at the DBS Hall is one of eight available at various locations in Viborg. The only 24-hour AED is located at City Hall Cardiac Ready Community designation to be recognized Renae Hansen | Editor The city of Viborg has achieved the designation of a Cardiac Ready Community (CRC), thanks to the efforts…

