Easter fun happening soon! It’s time for the Easter Bunny to start making appearances all across Turner County, and here at the New Era we’ve put together a list of some of the activities to make the hunt a little easier for the kids! Happy Hunting to all of the little ones searching for their…
Latest News
- Here comes the Bunny!
- Marion students meet NHS Principal Challenge
- Zoe Reynolds receives first place in Prose Contest
- Cougars take seventh place at State Tournament
- Ostrem found guilty; sentencing scheduled for May
- Local families performing in Easter musical in Sioux Falls
- “Art the Barber”
- Barabbas or Jesus
- Glen Reinholt
- Beverly Huber