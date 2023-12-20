Workers with the South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Highway 46 from Irene west to Highway 81 on Friday, Dec. 15, after nine months of closure. The road, which sports a temporary surface, remains rough and requires reduced speed for travelers. The highway will be open through the winter and will be closed again next…
Latest News
- December 21, 2023
- Christmas in the country
- Highway 46 finally open with temporary surfacing
- Prairie fire
- Packed house attends I-W Elementary Christmas concert
- Chancellor considering a neighborhood watch program
- Viborg-Hurley High School Winter Music Concert enchants audience
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Christmas church services around Turner County
- Barbara Jean Lundberg