Highway 46 finally open with temporary surfacing

Dec 20, 2023

Workers with the South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Highway 46 from Irene west to Highway 81 on Friday, Dec. 15, after nine months of closure. The road, which sports a temporary surface, remains rough and requires reduced speed for travelers. The highway will be open through the winter and will be closed again next…

