Historic Hurley landmark up for sale

Apr 30, 2025 | Features, Home, News

(Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The elevator in Hurley is now officially for sale by CHS after shutting down operations earlier this year. A statement from the company says, “CHS closed the grain facility in Hurley, SD, effective February 28. This decision was not an easy one to make but when looking at our…

