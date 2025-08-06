Homecoming Celebration held for American Legion Auxiliary President Learing

A Homecoming Celebration was held on July 26 for South Dakota American Legion President Susie Learing. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor A Homecoming Celebration was held to honor South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary President Susie Learing at the Irene Community Center on Saturday, July 26. The day started with an 11:00 a.m. social hour, followed…