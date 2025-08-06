A Homecoming Celebration was held on July 26 for South Dakota American Legion President Susie Learing. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor A Homecoming Celebration was held to honor South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary President Susie Learing at the Irene Community Center on Saturday, July 26. The day started with an 11:00 a.m. social hour, followed…
Latest News
- Chancellor Fire 120 years strong
- Parker School holds open house to introduce new addition
- 2025 Turner County Fair Hall of Fame inductees announced
- Homecoming Celebration held for American Legion Auxiliary President Learing
- Parker’s First Baptist Church plans Parking Lot Party
- Start date for Marion School adjusted due to construction
- Arthur Nelson Historical Museum ready to welcome visitors
- Jacob and Rachel Sitting in a Tree
- Bernard Clare Kaskie
- Les Fincher