Honoring one of Centerville’s fallen heroes

Members of Centerville’s Frank Holcombe Post 43 join Holcombe’s great-nephews Chris Keith and Brad Reynolds for the unveiling of the sign proclaiming the bridge south of Centerville as Pvt. Frank J. Holcombe Bridge. (Photo/Renae Hansen) SD Department of Veterans Affairs holds Fallen Hero Bridge Dedication Renae Hansen | Editor It’s been over 107 years since…