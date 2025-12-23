Hoover/Christensen honored

Court named for Parker coaches Shane Merrill | Parker/Marion Sports Two legendary Parker coaches were honored Saturday afternoon in the Parker gym, during a double-header basketball game against Alcester-Hudson. Former boys’ basketball coach Gayle Hoover and volleyball coach Jill Christensen are known as renowned coaches and teachers and will now be forever remembered as the…
