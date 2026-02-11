New owner Josh McAlister is happy to have mom Jackie Miller in charge of running the day-to-day operations of the Hurley Bar until he retires and takes over the reigns himself. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Hurley Bar may be open under new owners, but the face behind the counter is quite familiar…
Latest News
- Hurley Bar reopens under new owners, familiar faces
- Viborg Roadhouse gives customers a “sneak peak” at new business
- Marion American Legion Post 235 makes improvements to hall, resumes monthly Bingo Night
- Quick thinking on the hill
- Angela “Angie” Adel Schumacher
- Roger Allen Hansen
- God’s Valentine
- Wrestlers post big weekend
- Lady Pheasants drop two more
- Tough week sinks Pheasants