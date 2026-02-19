Guests at the Hurley Fire Department got a chance to take in a great meal and catch up with neighbors at the annual soup dinner on Sunday. (Photo/Kevin Volk) It may not have been soup weather, with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60’s outside, but that didn’t stop a crowd from stopping by…
Latest News
- District 16 legislators discuss legislative session
- Centerville Minecraft Bedwars Esports earn state title
- Hurley Fire Department/Turkey Ridge Station hosts annual soup dinner
- Governor Rhoden awards Community Development Block Grants
- Carl Peter Tronbak
- Karen L. (Voog) Johnson
- Doris Flint
- Are you the one?
- Soccer now being offered to Beresford, A-H, and Centerville students
- Tornadoes fall to Flyers